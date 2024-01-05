Georgia Southern Men’s and Women’s Basketball in Sun Belt action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Through two months of the regular season, Georgia Southern has had polar opposite starts for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The men’s team is in year one under Charlie Henry. With a new head coach, you typically find some growing pains.

The women are established under Anita Howard, and tonight the team looked to run their win streak to ten.

It was the first conference game of the year at Hanner for the Eagles and it was a good start.

Georgia Southern is a team that averages more than 80 points a game, and Shy Booker was looking to hit that mark tonight with an early three ball.

Booker was looking like her NBA’s namesake in the early going. She hits this midrange two. Five of her seven were the first five points for the Eagles.

A lot of scoring from the front court this season for Georgia Southern. Eden Johnson had her best three-point performance tonight. Three of six from long range.

The second quarter was all Trojans. In the 10-minute frame, Troy outscored Georgia Southern 25-8. Makayia Hallmon was one of three Trojans in double figures.

Georgia Southern came into the night leading the entire country in rebounds per game.

Troy had them beat tonight by seven and it led to a 74-71 loss. They couldn’t overcome that really tough second quarter, and finish on the losing end of a game for the first time since November 16th.

Nearly 700 miles Northwest, the Georgia Southern men’s team was looking to win their second straight game taking on Arkansas State.

It was a solid first half of scoring for Georgia Southern. Tyren Moore gets space on the baseline and pulls up. He drops it through. He’s the only Eagle that averages double figures to this point in the year and he continued to score later in the half. A little floater that gets the friendly bounce. He finished with 11.

Eagles looking to keep up with an Arkansas State team that had a historic scoring day. Cam Bryant is left alone in the corner. He knocks it down.

Then he’s just going to bully his defender down low. Throwing the shoulder, he hooks it up and in but remember how I said it was a historic day for the Red Wolves?

They went on to score 109 points tonight, the program’s most ever in a Sun Belt conference game.

83 is Georgia Southern’s third-highest point total of the season, but they can’t keep up with Arkansas State.

