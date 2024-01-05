Jesup City Commission chooses to demote City Manager Rose Marcus after nearly 3 years of service

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - After over an hour deliberation in an executive session, the Jesup City Commission returned to the Council Chambers to announce that City Manager Rose Marcus would no longer hold her position as city manager.

“I’d like to make a motion that we remove Miss Rose Marcus from position of city manager as per her contract that she retain her salary with the city, and a position to be determined at a later date,” said Jonathan McCullough, Commissioner.

It was a packed house at Thursday’s Meeting even after the City Commission broke into executive session for nearly an hour and 45 minutes According to the city’s website, this agenda item was added just two days ago on Jan. 2.

Mayor Ralph Hickox was the final vote as the city commissions votes were split 3-3. He says that his decision was based on what direction he felt the city needed to go.

“When it comes down to their undecided, or split 50-50 to my decision, and my decision was that I felt like the city needed a new direction. All respect to Miss Rose. She is a wonderful person. We just needed a new direction,” said Hickox.

Marcus has worked with the city for nearly 34 years and will return to her previous salary and duties. She says that she saw this demotion coming but it still stings.

“The city has been very very nice to me,” said Rose Marcus, former Jesup City Manager. “I’ll be OK, as you can see I’m not torn up about it so I’ll be OK.”

The commission also appointed Nick Ellis as the current interim city manager.

Ellis is currently with the Jesup Police Department in Jesup.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.