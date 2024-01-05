Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Jesup City Commission chooses to demote City Manager Rose Marcus after nearly 3 years of service

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - After over an hour deliberation in an executive session, the Jesup City Commission returned to the Council Chambers to announce that City Manager Rose Marcus would no longer hold her position as city manager.

“I’d like to make a motion that we remove Miss Rose Marcus from position of city manager as per her contract that she retain her salary with the city, and a position to be determined at a later date,” said Jonathan McCullough, Commissioner.

It was a packed house at Thursday’s Meeting even after the City Commission broke into executive session for nearly an hour and 45 minutes According to the city’s website, this agenda item was added just two days ago on Jan. 2.

Mayor Ralph Hickox was the final vote as the city commissions votes were split 3-3. He says that his decision was based on what direction he felt the city needed to go.

“When it comes down to their undecided, or split 50-50 to my decision, and my decision was that I felt like the city needed a new direction. All respect to Miss Rose. She is a wonderful person. We just needed a new direction,” said Hickox.

Marcus has worked with the city for nearly 34 years and will return to her previous salary and duties. She says that she saw this demotion coming but it still stings.

“The city has been very very nice to me,” said Rose Marcus, former Jesup City Manager. “I’ll be OK, as you can see I’m not torn up about it so I’ll be OK.”

The commission also appointed Nick Ellis as the current interim city manager.

Ellis is currently with the Jesup Police Department in Jesup.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerrieme Washington
Burton community mourns loss of 14-year-old boy shot, killed while playing video games inside home
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
Suspect arrested after barricaded situation on Camelot Drive in Savannah
51-year old Donald Turner was sentenced Friday.
18 defendants charged with meth, heroin distribution conspiracy in Statesboro
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day

Latest News

THE News at 11
Jesup City Commission chooses to demote City Manager Rose Marcus after nearly 3 years of service
Ocean Network Express announces new containership service between Savannah and West India in...
A win for Georgia Ports: ONE announces New West India service call to Savannah
Thunderbolt’s newest seafood destination, has announced its official ribbon-cutting ceremony...
Desposito’s Seafood to host official ribbon-cutting on Saturday in support of Shelter from the Rain
Beaufort’s restaurant scene brings more money to the Lowcountry
Beaufort’s restaurant scene brings more money to the Lowcountry