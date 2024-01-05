Long road back for the ShellHouse restaurant after last year’s fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The ShellHouse restaurant was forced to close in April 2023 after a fire left the building severely damaged.

No one was injured, but it’s been a long road to reopen.

It was the phone call ShellHouse owner Lance Garret never wanted to get.

“My daughter called and said the place was on fire,” Garrett said.

Smoke and flames billowing from the roof of the restaurant he’s loved for nearly four decades.

“You can’t even describe it. It punches a hole in your heart,” Garrett said.

The damage was so significant, firefighters were unable to determine the cause.

“It smelled like we were a barbeque restaurant instead of a seafood restaurant. The hot water heater stack that went out of the roof, it was melted. We truly believe it was a lightning strike. It was like a flame thrower in the attic,” Garrett said.

Now, many across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are left wondering about one thing.

“When’re you going to open? When’re you going to open? When’re you going to open?” Garrett said. “We’ve got a loyal following from Effingham County, Liberty County, Statesboro, just all around. Plus, we get a lot of interstate travel.”

More than eight months later, Garrett and his managers say they’re seeing signs of progress as the lumber needed for reconstruction arrived this week.

They said it’s taken some time, but they’ve gotten the permits and inspections to rebuild.

“We miss seeing all the customers every day. It makes you realize how much you enjoy doing what you do until obviously you can’t do that anymore,” restaurant manager, Terry Travis said.

Garrett admits that the road to reopening has taken longer than expected, but he’s made a promise to himself he plans to keep until ShellHouse’s doors are back open.

“I haven’t had seafood since three days before we burned. I’m not going to eat it until I open. I just made myself promise that this’ll be the first place I eat seafood again,” Garrett said.

Garrett said there is no reopening date planned for his restaurant yet, but he hopes to welcome customers back by April.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.