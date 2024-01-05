New development bringing something new to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County is set to see some new development, bringing something that organizers say the area hasn’t seen before.

It’s a project crews have been working on for months, trying to bring a new type of business to the Springfield area. It’s a space that will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and four different micro-kitchens - bringing different cuisines to the city.

“With this kitchen and this food experience, it’s going to offer that diversity and it’s going to offer something new. And that’s what people want. They want different, they want diversity, and they want something new,” Carlson’s Springfield Holdings owner James Carlson said.

Carlson said a big inspiration behind this project was the changes the community is seeing.

“We see the new growth coming here in Effingham County, and it was time to basically offer something different. An experience,” Carlson said.

He says this will be a spot the whole family can enjoy.

It’s set to be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., providing everything from food and drinks to live entertainment.

As construction continues, Carlson says he’s already getting lots of positive feedback from the community.

“The biggest thing is as they continue to see the development unfold, it’s more and more excitement and more curiosity,” Carlson said.

He says they’re still looking for food vendors to fill the space. A process he says they’re being very selective with, making sure it’s something the community here wants.

Carlson said he’s hoping to have construction done here by April of this year.

