New Hampstead’s Jaylen Hampton officially signed to Western Kentucky Football

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -In the midst of basketball season for New Hampstead’s Jaylen Hampton, he was able to make his commitment to Western Kentucky Football official Friday afternoon.

Hampton had 80 catches for 1,326 yards in 2023, finding the end zone 24 times. He held plenty of other offers, but said Western Kentucky felt like home from the beginning.

“this process has been very long, like the recruiting process,” said Hampton. “With a lot of different schools nagging at me, I felt like Western Kentucky was the right choice because ever since I did my first visit in the spring, it felt like home to me. You know Western Kentucky is top-five in the nation in passing, so you know as a receiver, they want to get the ball a lot, so I feel like my skill set will be a good place there.”

