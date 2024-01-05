Renovations complete for Liberty County schools

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Just in time for the new year, the Liberty County Public School System is celebrating new upgrades to elementary schools in the area.

Over $3 million went into renovating two schools in Liberty County. The first one, Joseph Martin Elementary School and the second one, Liberty County Elementary School.

The renovations started a while back, but now that they’re complete, school officials were excited to share them with everyone.

Upgrades to areas in the school like the cafeteria, their music classroom, the gym, and the principal’s personal favorite - the media center.

“It’s open, it’s spacious, it’s a place where our students can come and collaborate. We’ve got maker spaces here. This is just one of the spaces, but it has been renovated throughout the entire building,” principal, Charlene Rocker said. “From lights, to floors, to carpets, our office suites, our security, our windows and heat... it has just been a huge, a very big undertaking here.”

The renovations began in May of 2023 and were nearly complete by beginning start school. Heading into the new year, Liberty County Public Schools hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate its completion.

Principal Rocker says this has had an amazing impact on the learning environment at Liberty, giving them a sense of “home.”

“One of the things we want our student to do is feel like they belong here. So, one of the things you’ll see in our school is pictures of our students. We have them along the walls, we have them in our classrooms, and we even have videos playing of our students. So, we want them to know that this is their space,” Rocker said.

The money to fund the project came from ESPLOST, from state funds, and HVAC through the CARES Act Funds. $3 million used just for Liberty Elementary.

