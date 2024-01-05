Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Teacher accused of threatening to behead students over Israeli flag comments

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic...
Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.(Sheriff Cullen Talton via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teacher accused of threatening to behead a student is no longer an employee at Warner Robins Middle School.

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The incident happened after a student confronted Reese about the Israeli flag he had hanging in his classroom, saying she found it offensive due to “Israelis killing Palestinians.”

There are about 20 witnesses who saw or heard Reese cursing and making threatening comments to three female students, including saying he would cut their heads off.

The director of school and community affairs confirmed Wednesday that Reese is no longer an employee with the school district.

The father of one of the students is calling for the teacher’s certification to be revoked so he is not allowed to teach at any school in the future.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an officer involved crash that happened on Wednesday...
GSP responds to officer involved crash on 95, several injuries reported
Ogeechee Road closed near Tremont Road due to crash
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, speaks during a news conference outside the U.S....
House Republicans ready contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden over a subpoena he defied
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey
A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the...
RAW: Massive industrial fire spews smoke
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’