Threatened District: WTOC working on Part 2 after feedback from tourism community

=
=(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is getting a lot of feedback from the tourism community following a WTOC investigative piece that ran Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The story was on the National Park Service’s report that the Historic District designation was threatened due to continued development.

In the story, WTOC spoke to city alderman Detric Leggett, former alderman and resident Bill Durrence, and Ryan Jarles with the Historic Savannah Foundation. We also heard from the Savannah city manager recognizing the report and commenting on its ongoing efforts to improve the integrity of our National Historic Landmark District.

Voices in the tourism community felt not represented in our story. WTOC always values feedback from the community.

We are actively working on a Part Two of this investigation that covers different perspectives on this designation.

We are working on that story for next week.

