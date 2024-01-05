The Tide to Town trail project to receive new funds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A financial bump is coming to a project aimed at boosting Savannah’s biking and walking infrastructure.

Project leaders hope the Tide to Town trail will eventually give cyclists and pedestrians a safe way to move around Savannah-Chatham.

This project is nothing new.

One of the first sections of the trail opened near Lake Mayer back in 20-21.

What is new is the increase in tax revenue that will be dedicated to this project.

It’s one of the tourism development initiatives that will receive money from Savannah’s recently increased hotel/motel tax.

Eventually, project leaders hope to build a trail loop that they say will connect 75 percent of the city’s neighborhoods to safe walking and biking trails.

Tide to Town’s project manager, Tina Bockhold, says there is no timeline on when the entire loop will be complete, but they compare it to similar initiatives in other cities like Atlanta’s BeltLine project.

“If you ever try to traverse Savannah on foot or on bike it’s difficult, especially on the Southside. With putting this path together it just gives people an alternative mode of transportation – all people,” said Bockhold.

Bockhold also says this project could spur economic development with the hope for businesses to eventually open in areas near the trail.

