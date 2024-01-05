Sky Cams
Tybee Island emergency personnel responded to a large gas leak at Rivers End Campground Friday afternoon

Tybee Island emergency personnel responded to the River’s End Campground in reference to a...
Tybee Island emergency personnel responded to the River’s End Campground in reference to a large propane leak.(Tybee Island Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday afternoon, Tybee Island emergency personnel responded to the River’s End Campground in reference to a large propane leak.

After assessing the scene, Tybee Island officers went from RV to RV evacuating campers, while Island firefighters worked to try and stop the flow of propane.

During the course of the incident, Savannah Fire and Hazmat units responded to provide mutual aid.

The situation was safely resolved and later that day, the campground was reopened to the public.

