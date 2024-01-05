A win for Georgia Ports: ONE announces New West India service call to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ocean Network Express (ONE) will launch a new containership service between Savannah and West India in May 2024. The new offering will give the Georgia Ports Authority 10 services via the Suez Canal, with nine calling on the Indian subcontinent.

“ONE’s West India North America service recognizes a growing shift in global sourcing, with more manufacturers adding operations on the subcontinent,” said Griff Lynch, GPA president and CEO. “With the world’s largest population, India also represents a tremendous market opportunity for U.S. exporters. The Port of Savannah is strategically positioned to take advantage of this trend, providing more connections to India for supply chain flexibility.”

The new ONE announcement will give the Port of Savannah a total of 37 ocean carrier services to global destinations – the most of any port from the mid-Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico.

India plays an increasingly important role in world trade, with an export volume of approximately $453 billion for merchandise, with an annual growth rate of 15 percent in 2022, according to World Trade Outlook and Statistics published by the World Trade Organization.

ONE’s new West India North America (WIN) service will offer a weekly route linking Hazira, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra to Savannah. The service will also call at Bin Qasim in Pakistan, as well as Damietta, Algeciras, and Jeddah, which offers further connection to Mediterranean destinations in combination with other services.

The new service will feature a fleet of nine vessels, all of which are operated by ONE (Ocean Network Express)

“At ONE, we strive to embrace and support our customers’ growth patterns. The rapid move of so many toward India is ripe for collaboration,” said Zach Connors, senior director and head of sales of ONE North America. “Our new WIN service is a flexible and dynamic product, designed to catalyze development of the India-North America market and beyond. Enhanced access to additional growing economies along this new route, by direct call and transshipment, will provide even further value to ONE’s partners in their pursuit of supplier/buyer diversification.”

“At ONE, we have been committed to the India market since day one, and the new WIN is another milestone for our business,” said Apramapar Singh, general manager of India Marketing at ONE India. “Hazira container terminal is a gateway to the industrially vibrant belt of South Gujarat, North Maharashtra and Central India.”

The main commodities include consumer goods such as electronics, perishables, textiles and chemicals.

