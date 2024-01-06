Brian Harman -13 after first two rounds at The Sentry in Maui
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUI, Hawaii- (WTOC) -Brian Harman had a career year in 2023, and his start to 2024 continued where he left off. Through two rounds at The Sentry in Maui, Harman is -13, just three strokes off the lead.
After a 6-under 67 Thursday, a day that included nine birdies, Harman fired a 7-under 66 on Friday. He tallied eight birdies and one bogey. His solid Friday performance has him tied for 8th going into Saturday.
Harman tees off round 3 Saturday at 1:57 p.m. ET with Sepp Straka and Emiliano Grillo.
