Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into your Saturday night, winds should die down after sunset. Meanwhile, temps should cool into the mid-50s through midnight. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to bundle up!

Going into tomorrow, I’ll look for morning low temps to cool back into the 40s for most. However, it’ll feel like the upper 30s to lower 40s around the area. By mid-day and throughout the afternoon, I’ll look for more breezy winds with gusts between 20 to 25 MPH.

During this time, I’ll look for highs in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies. Monday will be similar to this but with more cloud cover and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s again.

Then, we’ll be tracking scattered showers starting after sunset and increasing coverage through the start of Tuesday as our next system pushes in. This system will be with us throughout most of Tuesday.

During this time, I’ll look for scattered to widespread thunderstorms with a couple of severe thunderstorms embedded within them. Plus, we’ll look for 45+ MPH wind gusts throughout the day and a higher tornado threat.

For this reason, we have already decided to make Tuesday a first alert weather day. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as we get closer.

