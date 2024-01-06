Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball wins Saturday on miraculous half-court heave from Jesup native Terren Ward

StATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In a miraculous half-court heave with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball tops UL Monroe 69-66.

Jesup native and Georgia Southern senior Terren Ward was the hero.

OH MY GOODNESS GEORGIA SOUTHERN IS GONNA WIN THE BASKETBALL GAME 🗣️🗣️🗣️#HailSouthern | #SCTop10 | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/Qy87SqfV2J — Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball (@GSAthletics_WBB) January 6, 2024

Ward, who finished Saturday with 20 points and 10 rebounds, tied the game at 66 with less than five seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbound, Ward jumped the pass, and threw up a three-pointer from just shy of half court.

The win is Georgia Southern’s 12th of the year in 15 games. The Eagles are now 2-1 in Sun Belt play.

