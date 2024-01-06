Sky Cams
Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball wins Saturday on miraculous half-court heave from Jesup native Terren Ward

Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball
Georgia Southern Women's Basketball
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
StATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In a miraculous half-court heave with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Georgia Southern Women’s Basketball tops UL Monroe 69-66.

Jesup native and Georgia Southern senior Terren Ward was the hero.

Ward, who finished Saturday with 20 points and 10 rebounds, tied the game at 66 with less than five seconds remaining. On the ensuing inbound, Ward jumped the pass, and threw up a three-pointer from just shy of half court.

The win is Georgia Southern’s 12th of the year in 15 games. The Eagles are now 2-1 in Sun Belt play.

