Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Heart broken community gathers for last goodbyes to 14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

Jerrieme Washington
Jerrieme Washington(Family)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A community is heartbroken at Friday night’s viewing service for 14-year-old Jeriemme “LJ” Washington. Hundreds have shown up in the past 3 hours to show their love and support for the family.

A somber Friday night for the community of Battery Creek and Burton as it begins the funeral services for one of their own.

14-year-old LJ Washington was always smiling that big smile that viewing goers say was contagious.

Members of his high school, his band, and his soccer team made an appearance tonight to say goodbye to their teammates, classmates and friends.

A parent said that she has been trying to make sense of it since she heard about his passing. That 14 years just doesn’t seem long enough, but seeing how many lives he touched in that short time gives her some peace in this time.

The funeral for Washington will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Cross Community Church in Beaufort, S.C.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating an officer involved crash that happened on Wednesday...
GSP responds to officer involved crash on 95, several injuries reported
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Leceddrick Mitchell
3 people arrested in connection to murder in Jeff Davis Co.
Threatened District: Is development diminishing Savannah’s character?

Latest News

Sofia Rikata voluntarily left her residence on December 27, 2023, and has not returned home.
Port Wentworth PD seeks help to bring home missing teen
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments from...
Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program to accept appointments for eligible Chatham county residents
Savannah High School boys building a brotherhood beyond basketball
The Tide to Town trail project to receive new funds