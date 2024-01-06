Heart broken community gathers for last goodbyes to 14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A community is heartbroken at Friday night’s viewing service for 14-year-old Jeriemme “LJ” Washington. Hundreds have shown up in the past 3 hours to show their love and support for the family.

A somber Friday night for the community of Battery Creek and Burton as it begins the funeral services for one of their own.

14-year-old LJ Washington was always smiling that big smile that viewing goers say was contagious.

Members of his high school, his band, and his soccer team made an appearance tonight to say goodbye to their teammates, classmates and friends.

A parent said that she has been trying to make sense of it since she heard about his passing. That 14 years just doesn’t seem long enough, but seeing how many lives he touched in that short time gives her some peace in this time.

The funeral for Washington will be held Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Cross Community Church in Beaufort, S.C.

