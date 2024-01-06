Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program to accept appointments for eligible Chatham county residents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. will be accepting appointments from low-income residents who live in Chatham County.

These appointments are for the general public who live in Chatham County, meet income requirements and have proper documentation.

To obtain an appointment, potential applicants must call (912) 721-7910 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, starting at 7:00 pm. There will be no appointments made by calling the EOA office or the EOA website. Appointments are limited so potential clients are encouraged to make appointments early.

To qualify, a family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2024 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines. Documents needed by applicants who qualify are as follows:

1. Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is electric).

2. Social Security Card for each member of the household.

3. Picture ID (i.e., Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the ID is expired etc.)

4. Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household.

a. Proof of income can include but is not limited to a 2024 Social Security Award Letter, a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance, unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Applicants will be required to come into the EOA Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street, for their appointments with the appropriate documents.

