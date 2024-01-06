Port Wentworth PD seeks help to bring home missing teen

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing juvenille.

Sofia Rikata voluntarily left her residence on December 27, 2023, and has since not returned home.

She is described as a 17-year-old Black female, who is five feet and five inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the City of Port Wentworth Police Department or citizens may call CrimeStoppers or utilize Tip411.

