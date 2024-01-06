Statesboro High School’s Alyssa Staten reaches 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in career

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Reaching ‘1,000′ of anything in high school sports is impressive, especially in basketball. To do it in two categories is rare.

Alyssa Staten, a senior ad four-year starter at Statesboro High School, surpassed 1,000 career rebounds in a win over Wayne County on Friday, December 29th. Just a week later, on Friday, January 5th, Staten surpassed 1,000 career points in a win over Coffee.

Staten is committed to Northeastern University to continue athletically and academically. The Lady Blue Devils basketball team is now 12-1 on the season.

