Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Going into your Sunday night, winds should die down after sunset. Meanwhile, temps should cool into the lower 40s through midnight. Going into tomorrow, I’ll look for morning low temps to cool back into the mid-30s to lower 40s for most.

However, it’ll feel like the upper 20s to mid-30s around the area. If you have any early morning plans, be sure to bundle up! By mid-day and throughout the afternoon, I’ll look for more slightly breezy winds with gusts up to 20 MPH. I’ll look for highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies during this time.

Then, we’ll be tracking scattered showers starting after sunset and increasing coverage through the start of Tuesday as our next system pushes in. This system will be with us throughout most of Tuesday.

During this time, I’ll look for scattered to widespread thunderstorms with some severe thunderstorms embedded within them. Plus, we’ll look for 45+ MPH wind gusts throughout the day and a higher tornado threat.

We’ll be looking for all forms of severe weather as the next system pushes in. For this reason, we have already decided to make Tuesday a first alert weather day. Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as we get closer.

If you don’t have to be anywhere on Tuesday, I’ll go ahead and plan to stay at home. This will not be a fun day for anyone trying to move around the area. Once this system moves out, we’ll be tracking a cooler 2nd half of the work week.

Then, we’ve got another system expected to move into the area this weekend that is expected to bring more scattered rain chances to the area most of Friday into Saturday.

