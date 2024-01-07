Evans Co. Afro-American Society, MLK Observance committee hosts 38th annual MLK Unity Banquet

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County Afro-American Society and MLK Observance committee hosted their 38th annual MLK Unity Banquet Saturday.

This year, highlighting pioneers and organizations in their community.

Communication is the spark that ignites change. This was the focus of the MLK Unity banquet in Claxton this year.

“We’ve got to get our children back, and we can do that. But we have to be diplomatic in the way that we do that. And that’s through communication. How we speak to them, how we talk to them. Don’t go to them saying that what you’re doing is bad, there’s some good in everybody.”

Guest speaker Dr. DeVauhn Huff giving a heartfelt presentation tonight about serving the community around him.

“Who knows the four communication skills that we know about on a daily basis?”

And charging everyone with a task learning more about effective communication. The Banquet was filled with food, honoring community leaders for their service, and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s very important to remember MLK Jr for his contribution to society. He didn’t just make it to one race but he spoke and made it to all races.”

The banquet is the first of four events happening in Evans County honoring MLK Jr.

