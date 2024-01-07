Sky Cams
Fire destroys mobile home and two sheds in Effingham County Sunday

Effingham Co. Fire
Effingham Co. Fire(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed three structures Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it happened before 4 p.m. in the 700 block of McCall Road.

Effingham Fire Chief Clint Hodges says the fire started in a shed, and spread to a separate shed, then a mobile home.

Everyone inside evacuated safely.

The fire had heavily engulfed all three structures, and they’re considered total losses.

The Red Cross is assisting those who live in the mobile home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

This is the second major fire to happen in Effingham County Sunday. Firefighters also responded to a house fire on 4th Street in Rincon just before 1:30 p.m.

