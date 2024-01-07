First Farmer’s Market of 2024

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmer’s in Savannah Market kicked off the new year with some new additions.

This year people will be able to choose from a number of different new vendors.

In 2024, more than 70 sellers are being made available to the public.

It’s the biggest variety of food options the market has seen since it started.

Organizers say this specific farmer’s market offers one of the most diverse collections of fresh produce in the Savannah area.

“People coming up, want fresh produce. No matter what the weather is coming up, the people want fresh local fresh produce,” Joseph Fields said.

The farmer’s market will be taking place once a month, so anyone who wants to drop by Forsyth Park in the future is encouraged to do so.

