Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Funeral held for 14-year-old boy shot and killed inside home

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Honoring a life cut short too soon after a Burton teen was shot and killed while investigators say he was playing video games at his home.

The Burton community gathered Saturday for the funeral of 14-year-old Jerrime Washington, also known as LJ.

Friends and family poured into Cross Community Church. LJ played soccer and was a student at Battery Creek High School.

He was also a member of the school’s band and they played a special tribute for him and many of his fellow soccer teammates were there as well.

The shooting happened Monday night on Castle Rock Road. Beaufort County Deputies say shots rang outside of Washington’s home.

He was struck while playing video games inside and died at the scene.

LJ’s soccer coach was at Saturday’s ceremony and spoke to WTOC about what it was like to know him.

“Everything that we have seen today and throughout these last three days, shows what kind of kid LJ was. He left a legacy in a short time, and he was already a role model.”

Washington’s body will be laid to rest Sunday.

At this time, there’s still no word yet on any suspects or arrests in the case.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leceddrick Mitchell
3 people arrested in connection to murder in Jeff Davis Co.
The ShellHouse
Long road back for the ShellHouse restaurant after last year’s fire
Jesup City Hall
Jesup City Commission chooses to demote City Manager Rose Marcus after nearly 3 years of service
Threatened District: Is development diminishing Savannah’s character?
New development bringing something new to Springfield

Latest News

Hungry Club Forum
Hungry Club Forum meeting held Saturday
Marking three years after the Jan. 6 attacks, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Myrtle...
Vice President Harris visits S.C., addresses Capitol attacks 3 years later
Police are searching for Victor Demetrious Baymon, the suspect in a triple shooting in Forest...
Manhunt ends, suspect arrested in Cobb County after deadly shooting in Forest Park, police say
Jerrieme Washington
Heart broken community gathers for last goodbyes to 14-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting