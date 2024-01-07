Funeral held for 14-year-old boy shot and killed inside home

BURTON, S.C (WTOC) - Honoring a life cut short too soon after a Burton teen was shot and killed while investigators say he was playing video games at his home.

The Burton community gathered Saturday for the funeral of 14-year-old Jerrime Washington, also known as LJ.

Friends and family poured into Cross Community Church. LJ played soccer and was a student at Battery Creek High School.

He was also a member of the school’s band and they played a special tribute for him and many of his fellow soccer teammates were there as well.

The shooting happened Monday night on Castle Rock Road. Beaufort County Deputies say shots rang outside of Washington’s home.

He was struck while playing video games inside and died at the scene.

LJ’s soccer coach was at Saturday’s ceremony and spoke to WTOC about what it was like to know him.

“Everything that we have seen today and throughout these last three days, shows what kind of kid LJ was. He left a legacy in a short time, and he was already a role model.”

Washington’s body will be laid to rest Sunday.

At this time, there’s still no word yet on any suspects or arrests in the case.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.