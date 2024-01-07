Sky Cams
Hungry Club Forum meeting held Saturday

Hungry Club Forum
Hungry Club Forum(WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Jan. 6, 2024
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah held its first meeting of the new year Saturday morning.

The topic of the day today: inflation. More particularly, how rising prices have affected those in the Hostess City most vulnerable to financial instability.

Organizers have continued to hold this breakfast forum on the first Saturday of every month. Largely, to help some of the people here speak with community leaders on plans to improve a number of different problems.

“The everyday person could come here and discuss everyday issues. Whether you’re a political official. You are a judge. You are a homeless [person], you are un-housed. A teacher. A janitor. It’s a place where we all can come together on the same level and discuss our issues,” Keisha Oliver-Robinson said.

The next Hungry Club Forum is set to take place on Feb. 3.

