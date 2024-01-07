Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ShellHouse
Long road back for the ShellHouse restaurant after last year’s fire
Sofia Rikata voluntarily left her residence on December 27, 2023, and has not returned home.
Port Wentworth PD seeks help to bring home missing teen
New development bringing something new to Springfield
Jerrieme Washington
Heart broken community gathers for last goodbyes to 14-year-old boy killed in shooting
Friday night hoops: A look around a busy night in basketball around the Coastal Empire
Friday night hoops: A look around a busy night in basketball around the Coastal Empire

Latest News

A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
Officials said they were hanging over a 200-foot drop-off to make the rescue.
Firefighters rescue 71-year-old woman, her dog after her car falls off cliff
The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash