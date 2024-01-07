Rincon home considered total loss after Sunday afternoon fire

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 600 block of East 4th Street in Rincon just before 1:30 pm Sunday.

The home was evacuated, and one person had a minor injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not suspicious, according to officials.

The single family home is a complete loss, according to Effingham County Fire.

The people in the home are displaced, and the Red Cross has been called to assist them.

The Rincon Fire Department and Effingham County Fire both responded to the fire.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.