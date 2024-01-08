Atlanta Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - After a third consecutive 7-10 regular season, the Atlanta Falcons have dismissed head coach Arthur Smith. News of the firing was announced just after midnight on Monday, hours after Atlanta’s 48-17 loss in New Orleans to end the season.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

The decision was made by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay. Both individuals met with Smith back in Atlanta after the team’s game in New Orleans.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” said Falcons Owner Arthur Blank. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

Immediately following his final game with the organization Sunday, Smith lashed out at Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen at midfield. His anger came after New Orleans decided to run in another touchdown with less than two minutes remaining, rather than taking a knee.

Arthur Smith and Dennis Allen have a postgame chat 😳 pic.twitter.com/s469d2OcWq — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 7, 2024

The search for a new head coach will begin immediately, led by Arthur Blank and Rich McKay, with input from General Manager Terry Fontenot and several other members of the involved organizations.

Arthur Blank and Rich McKay will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. ET Monday

