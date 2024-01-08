Sky Cams
Beaufort County Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District will have a virtual and remote learning day Tuesday.

District buildings will be closed.

E-learning is taking place in order to avoid having to implement make-up day on on March 28.

Officials say your child’s teacher and/or school will provide additional information about eLearning.

Extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.

RELATED STORY >>> First Alert: Quiet today ahead of strong storms Tuesday

