Beaufort County Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District will have a virtual and remote learning day Tuesday.

District buildings will be closed.

E-learning is taking place in order to avoid having to implement make-up day on on March 28.

Officials say your child’s teacher and/or school will provide additional information about eLearning.

Extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.

