Beaufort County Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District will have a virtual and remote learning day Tuesday.
District buildings will be closed.
E-learning is taking place in order to avoid having to implement make-up day on on March 28.
Officials say your child’s teacher and/or school will provide additional information about eLearning.
Extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Tuesday are cancelled.
RELATED STORY >>> First Alert: Quiet today ahead of strong storms Tuesday
Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.