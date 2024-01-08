Biden Administration asking for Congress to support efforts to fight drug trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Congress went back in session on Monday and the Biden Administration is asking for support in their efforts to fight drug trafficking especially when it comes to drugs like fentanyl.

Millions of people face and battle addiction everyday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports say fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than drugs like heroin and morphine. Experts say in 2021, more than 70,000 people died from synthetic opioids, most notably fentanyl.

Dr. Rahul Gupta is the director of the White House Office of National Drug Policy. He says they are focused to making sure that treatment opportunities and life saving measures like naloxone are available to people in need.

“Also making sure that we are working hard at the points of entry at the border on our Southwest border so we can interdict more and more fentanyl,” Dr. Gupta explained. “That fentanyl that we are seizing is not fentanyl that is not coming into communities in Georgia and South Carolina, that fentanyl is not killing people, those profits are not going back to bad guys.”

Dr. Gupta says he has treated patients struggling with addiction and it is vital to meet them where they are.

“When people need the help, whether it is help getting naloxone or the overdose reversal drug, just the ability to check their drugs for lethal drugs like fentanyl or treatment or things like transportation and housing, it is so important that we meet people where they are and help them along the way,” Dr. Gupta said.

For more information on the dangers of fentanyl, visit realdealfentanyl.com

