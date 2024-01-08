The Blood Connection in need of new donors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January is National Blood Donor Month and blood collection organizations say they are in need of donors.

According to the Red Cross, 29,000 units of blood are needed by people receiving medical care every day.

That blood has to come from somewhere and this month, blood banks are emphasizing bringing in new donors.

According to the Blood Connection, a Blood Bank that serves 120 hospitals in the Southeast including in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, 60% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only around 3% of them actually do.

They get a lot of repeat donors, but even then there are limitations - you can only donate blood every 56 days.

If you’re a new donor, you’re encouraged to head to a blood bank to see if you’re eligible through a private health screening.

Even if you’re not eligible to donate, or you’re between blood donations, the Blood Connection says there are still ways to help keep supply up.

“We always are looking for blood drive hosts. So if you can’t donate or you’ve got that fear, we encourage you to host a blood drive. You know, churches, businesses, schools, and organization, we would love for you to become a blood drive host,” says Ellen Kirtner with the Blood Connection.

You can always donate blood at the Blood Connection in Savannah.

