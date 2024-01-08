Brian Harman surges up leaderboard on final day of The Sentry, finishes T5th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah native Brian Harman shot a 9-under (64) Sunday at The Sentry to surge up the leaderboard and finish tied for 5th. He ends the first tournament of the 2024 PGA TOUR season at -25.

Going into the weekend, Harman was three strokes off the lead at -13, tied for 8th. A slow Saturday (-3) dropped him to 14th place.

Sunday was Harman’s best 18 holes of the weekend. His round included two eagles, six birdies, and one bogey (-9). He vaulted nine places on the tournament’s final day.

Harman begins 2024 with $690,500 in earnings.

Chris Kirk won the event at -29, his sixth career TOUR win. Next weekend is the Sony Open in Honolulu.

