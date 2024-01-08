Sky Cams
CAT shuts down services Tuesday due to severe weather risk

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is actively collaborating with partner agencies to closely monitor Tuesday potential severe weather threats.

In compliance with CAT’s service suspension protocol that includes unsafe wind conditions, all modes of transportation (Fixed-Route, DOT shuttle, Paratransit, & Savannah Belles Ferry) will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday, January 9, and resume normal operations on Wednesday, January 10.

Administrative staff will be working virtually during this period and are scheduled to resume in-person duties on Wednesday, January 10.

