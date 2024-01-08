City of Savannah crews clear drains ahead of Tuesday’s storm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Severe weather is expected to impact the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Tuesday. That’s why the City of Savannah is preparing for flooding Monday, ahead of the storm.

Crews are working throughout the city clearing areas they call hotspots or spots that often have issues during heavy rainfall.

“We’ll go around to those intersections, make sure those inlets are clean, just give them a quick cleaning of debris in front of the inlet and checking the inside of the inlet to make sure it’s clear,” said Zack Hoffman, Director of Stormwater Management, City of Savanah.

By pumping the drains and sweeping away any leaves or debris on the roads, they’re making sure drains throughout the city are in their best condition ahead of some heavy winds and rain.

During the storm they say crews will continue to work on clearing them.

“If we get a call, they immediately can mobilize to that intersection. Maybe some debris got clogged in that inlet, we can shoot it, suck it out, whatever, get that water flowing and get the water off the streets,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman also urges residents to look at some of the drains near their houses too.

“Make sure they’re clear. Make sure there’s no debris in front of them that’s going to cause them to back up,” said Hoffman.

He also says residents should make sure they don’t have any debris outside their house.

“Debris from your yard and lawn and house can blow into the streets, go down to the inlet and essentially plug that inlet,” said Hoffman.

