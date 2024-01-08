Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

City of Savannah reminds residents of key preparations ahead of Tuesday weather event

The forums are designed to help voters learn more about the issues directly from candidates...
The forums are designed to help voters learn more about the issues directly from candidates and their positions on the city’s concerns.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Savannah administrative offices and facilities will remain open Tuesday, Jan. 9, during the anticipated weather event in the area. Crews will remain operating throughout the City as long as it remains safe for them to do so.

Sanitation will work to complete all Tuesday collection routes. All other refuse and recycling carts should be secured due to the potential for high winds in the area.

Residents are also reminded to remove loose items and debris from their yards as those items can become projectiles.

For questions about City services or to submit a service request, residents are encouraged to call 311.

Service requests can also be submitted online at //savannahga.gov/311request.

For power outages, please refer to Georgia Power’s power outages map at outagemap.georgiapower.com

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts from the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) by texting CEMA To 77295 and download the FEMA app to receive real-time updates from the National Weather Service.

For updates specific to the City of Savannah, residents are encouraged to follow @cityofsavannah on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image of classroom
LIST: Schools making changes Tuesday due to potential severe weather
WTOC Weather graphic.
First Alert: Quiet today ahead of strong storms Tuesday
Fire destroys mobile home and two sheds in Effingham County Sunday
Fire destroys mobile home and two sheds in Effingham County Sunday
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Rincon home considered total loss after Sunday afternoon fire
Rincon home considered total loss after Sunday afternoon fire

Latest News

File image of classroom
LIST: Schools making changes Tuesday due to potential severe weather
THE News at 5
Dave's 5pm Forecast
Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is actively collaborating with partner agencies to closely monitor...
CAT shuts down services Tuesday due to severe weather risk
Flooding on Savannah streets.
City of Savannah crews clear drains ahead of Tuesday’s storm