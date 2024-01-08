City of Savannah reminds residents of key preparations ahead of Tuesday weather event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Savannah administrative offices and facilities will remain open Tuesday, Jan. 9, during the anticipated weather event in the area. Crews will remain operating throughout the City as long as it remains safe for them to do so.

Sanitation will work to complete all Tuesday collection routes. All other refuse and recycling carts should be secured due to the potential for high winds in the area.

Residents are also reminded to remove loose items and debris from their yards as those items can become projectiles.

For questions about City services or to submit a service request, residents are encouraged to call 311.

Service requests can also be submitted online at //savannahga.gov/311request.

For power outages, please refer to Georgia Power’s power outages map at outagemap.georgiapower.com

Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts from the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) by texting CEMA To 77295 and download the FEMA app to receive real-time updates from the National Weather Service.

For updates specific to the City of Savannah, residents are encouraged to follow @cityofsavannah on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

