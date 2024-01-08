First Alert: quiet today ahead of strong storms Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today will be quiet, but Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day .

Our morning starts out with temperatures in the mid 30 to lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll warm to the mid 50s by lunchtime with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour possible through the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. Rain then moves in tonight, with the severe threat holding off until tomorrow.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: We are now under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather. Damaging wind is the biggest threat, but isolated tornadoes will also be possible. pic.twitter.com/3XyAvCAJXz — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 8, 2024

Tuesday could be an impactful weather day as a strong storms system moves across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Our area is outlooked for an Enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather. Ahead of the line of storms, a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6AM to 10PM with gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible, which could lead to power outages. The line of storms itself could move into our western areas just before lunchtime, this is when our window opens for severe weather.

Wind gusts over 40 mph arrive before the rain on Tuesday. We could also experience stronger gusts and tornadoes as the line of storms moves through late morning through the afternoon. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts on Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/v4XpCXnoHZ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) January 8, 2024

This powerful line of storms will move toward the coast through the afternoon hours. Damaging wind gusts remain to be the biggest threat, but a few tornadoes will also be possible. We should receive 1-2 inches of rain through the afternoon as well, but flooding isn’t a big concern. Make sure you keep your devices charged and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. We will be have extra content on the WTOC Weather App throughout the day.

Calmer weather moves in behind the cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs return to the mid 50 son Wednesday, before a warming trend heading into the end of the week.

We’ll see another chance for showers and a storm or two on Friday, followed by a nice weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.