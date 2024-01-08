First day back to class for Georgia Southern students after winter break

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Georgia Southern University went back to school Monday after winter break.

Students at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus say they’re ready to get back in the classroom.

According to some preliminary enrollment numbers, there are 24,000 students headed back to school throughout all of Georgia Southern. About 4,500 of those students are going to the university’s Armstrong campus.

For some, it’s the start of their last semester at GSU, but for others it’s their very first.

Around 1,300 students are taking their first ever class at GSU, which is about a 20 percent increase compared to last spring.

“Everybody’s ready to get back going. We had a long and very well-deserved break, and for me anyways, I like a schedule so I’m ready to get that going,” GSU student Logan Hill said.

“Definitely each semester is finding a new routine. Kind of getting back into the old one, but then adjusting it to this semester specifically. Takes a minute to get into that routine, but it’s nice when you kind of get the role,” GSU student Bridgid McCabe said.

Those students say they’re excited to see what this semester has in store.

