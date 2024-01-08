Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates preparing to host ECHL All-Star Classic next Monday

The city of Savannah will host its first-ever professional hockey all-star game, Monday, January 15, 2024.
The city of Savannah will host its first-ever professional hockey all-star game, Monday, January 15, 2024.(WTOC Staff)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One week from tonight, the city of Savannah will host its first-ever professional hockey all-star game.

The Ghost Pirates have taken the Coastal Empire and sport by storm, only in year two as an organization.

All three of the highest levels in North American hockey will be in Savannah this weekend to celebrate the league’s best.

As hosts, the entire Ghost Pirates team will play on Monday. They’ll face off against a team of All-Stars, comprised of representatives from other teams in the league.

A big storyline is how soon Savannah was picked to host one of the best weekends the league has each year. It’s a direct reflection on how much the community has embraced the Ghost Pirates, and the product the organization has put out.

The weekend kicks off Sunday with a fan fest at Enmarket Arena, and the game will be Monday, January 15th at 7 p.m. ET.

