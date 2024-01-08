Gullah-Geechee inspired Farmsgiving Brunch held Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Forsyth Farmer’s market held its second event of the new year Sunday- their Gullah-Geechee inspired Farmsgiving Brunch at Savannah’s O’Hara Hall.

Lots of different fresh food and other dishes were prepared today, with a particular cultural emphasis on the Gullah-style cooking.

The non-profit org’s Executive Director Diedre Grim says the fresh ingredients used in these dishes are made possible by local farmers. And she says the fresh produce they provide is crucial in allowing these sorts of in-house meals to happen.

“We have to sustain our food system by our farmers. We make sure that we do everything that we can to support them, in ensuring that our local food system is stronger,” Deidre Grim said.

Tickets ranged from $50 to $100 today. Attendees were able to enrich themselves in Gullah food and culture.

Participants were able to enjoy meals created by special guest chef Gina Capers Willis, of the Food Network. Capers Willis, who has Gullah-Geechee roots herself, says the day was all about sharing.

“Just telling people about my culture is very exciting to me. I love to be able to share the culture, the food, the traditions,” Gina Capers Willis said.

The Farmsgiving Brunch wraps up what’s been a pretty busy weekend for the Forsyth Farmers Market.

