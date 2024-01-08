Josephine Wright, Hilton Head woman battling developers over land, has died

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Josephine Wright, a Hilton Head resident who was fighting a lawsuit with developers over her land, has died.

The family said she passed on Sunday, Jan. 7.

A service will be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island, Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. A virtual service will be provided for those of you who cannot attend.

Wright’s legal battle over her family’s land gained national attention when celebrities began donating to her cause. Tyler Perry even pledged to build her a new home.

The family saying in a statement, “Her legacy as a pillar of strength, wisdom, and commitment to justice will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

The Town of Hilton Head released a statement from the mayor about Wright’s passing.

“Today, I offer my sincere condolences to the generations of family members and friends of Josephine Wright. She left an indelible mark on all those who knew her well. Even those who met her just once will never forget her. Ms. Wright did not let age stop her from showing her strength, speaking her mind, and fighting for her family and what she felt was right. She and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren have been fixtures on Hilton Head Island for more than a century, contributing to the culture, history, and fabric of the Island. This community will greatly miss her.”

