LIST: Schools making changes Tuesday due to potential for severe weather

File image of classroom
File image of classroom(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are making schedule changes due to the potential of severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Appling County School System has decided to cancel classes Tuesday due to the potential threat of severe weather. The school system said it will be closed for students and staff.

The Beaufort County School District is making Tuesday an E-Learning and remote workday for students and staff. The school district said E-learning is taking place in order to avoid having to implement make-up day on on March 28.

The Jeff Davis County School System will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The Long County School System will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9. School will be closed for students and staff. All after-school activities have been canceled.

