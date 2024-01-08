Mighty Eighth museum receives distinction of national importance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is now a federally recognized museum of national importance.

“A moment of joy for many, many people,” Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum President/CEO, Scott Loehr said.

The museum, located in Pooler, has been around for nearly three decades. Now, it is receiving some recognition from Congress. It is officially the United States’ national museum for the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

This comes by way of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last month.

On Monday, the museum held a press conference to officially announce this recent distinction.

Scott Loehr said this was a multi-year effort for the museum to receive such an acknowledgement.

“The recognition, and the elite company that the museum will find itself—with that congressional designation, the national recognition, that this museum so richly deserved,” Loehr said.

He says this designation has allowed him to reflect on all those who put their lives on the line during World War II.

“I thought first of all the veterans who helped establish this museum almost thirty years ago,” Loehr said.

Loehr also said those Bomber Command veterans, many helping to serve this country over eighty years ago, have rendered and shared some memories that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the country.

Their stories can be seen and heard through the number of different signs, paintings, and artifacts on display at The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum.

