Multiple people displaced after 2 separate fires in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two separate fires within hours of each other in Effingham County Sunday leaving multiple people without a home.

The first call came in just before 1:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 600 block of East 4th Street in Rincon.

Effingham County Fire Chief Clint Hodges says the home was evacuated and one person has a minor injury.

The single-family home is a complete loss and the people who live there are displaced.

The Rincon Fire Department also responded to the call.

Just 15 minutes away, the second major fire of the day, just before 4 pm in the 700 block of McCall Road.

Chief Hodges said it destroyed three structures Sunday afternoon. The flames started in a shed, spread to a separate shed and then a mobile home.

A neighbor tells WTOC about when he realized what was happening.

“I was coming out the door, going grocery shopping and I noticed a big ole black smoke in the neighborhood,” Jerry Brand said.

Everyone inside the mobile home was able to evacuate safely but all three structures are total losses.

And the roads near the fire were blocked off while firefighters were at work... keeping neighbors from getting home.

“I was thinking, it’s a little too windy to be burning anything. So, by the time I got out of the driveway, I looked over my left shoulder, and you could see the flames. Well, you could see the flames from the bridge over there.”

The Red Cross has been called in to assist both households. And the Effingham Fire Department says the causes of both fires are under investigation, but not considered suspicious at this time.

