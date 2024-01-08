Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Advertising

Savannah Country Day 2024 Faculty Explorations Series

By Tim Guidera
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Country Day School is sharing the passion and expertise of its staff with the entire community through a series of talks on a wide range of subjects.

Adam Weber is an upper-school teacher at Country Day. He has the details on the 2024 Faculty Explorations Series - who will be speaking and what they will be speaking about - beginning later this month.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys mobile home and two sheds in Effingham County Sunday
Fire destroys mobile home and two sheds in Effingham County Sunday
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Rincon home considered total loss after Sunday afternoon fire
Rincon home considered total loss after Sunday afternoon fire
Jerrime Washington
Funeral held for 14-year-old boy shot and killed inside home
The ShellHouse
Long road back for the ShellHouse restaurant after last year’s fire

Latest News

Savannah Country Day 2024 Faculty Explorations Series
Savannah Country Day 2024 Faculty Explorations Series
Progress being made on parking, roads near Enmarket Arena
List: Events in Savannah this weekend
Keeping your resolution to stay in shape
Keeping your resolution to stay in shape
Rescue Me Friday: Maximus
Rescue Me Friday: Maximus