Savannah Country Day 2024 Faculty Explorations Series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Country Day School is sharing the passion and expertise of its staff with the entire community through a series of talks on a wide range of subjects.

Adam Weber is an upper-school teacher at Country Day. He has the details on the 2024 Faculty Explorations Series - who will be speaking and what they will be speaking about - beginning later this month.

Copyright 2024 WTOC. All rights reserved.