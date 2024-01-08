The significance of President Biden’s stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is expected to make a visit to the Holy City on Monday as his second stop on the campaign trail in his bid for re-election.

The choice is a significant, and calculated, one according to the professor of political science at the College of Charleston, Gibbs Knotts.

Biden will make an appearance at the Mother Emmanual AME Church on Calhoun Street, a historic Black church where one of the worst mass shootings in the state’s history took place in 2015.

“I think that it’s a very fitting place,” Knotts said.

Knotts suspects this backdrop will serve as a jumping-off point for Biden to make several key points for his campaign, including potentially stricter gun legislation.

“How we need to not go backward, how we need to come together as a nation, how we need to obviously push back against extremist racist and hateful thought and how we need to move forward more collectively as a nation, I suspect those will be some of the main points he hits during his visit,” Knotts said.

The church shooting represents a turning point for the state and led to the removal of the Confederate flag on state capitol grounds, an order by then-governor Nikki Haley.

For Biden, it was Black voters in South Carolina, contingent on a key endorsement from Congressman Jim Clyburn, that helped turn the primaries in his favor before he ultimately won the 2020 presidential election.

This stop, Knotts also says, though he’s still favored to win the primary, shows Biden’s team has not forgotten how powerful their collective vote is.

“The African American vote in the South Carolina Democratic primary is crucial. I mean, you cannot win in South Carolina if you don’t win among African American voters,” he said.

This year is also the beginning of the South Carolina Democratic Primary happening first before any others in the nation.

They are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also recently spent time making public appearances within the state.

Knotts says this won’t be the last the state will see when it comes to high-profile political visits ahead of the presidential election.

“One of the things I love about living in South Carolina is that we get this attention. I mean, we have a very important job to help pick who the nominees are going to be and it’s a lot of responsibility, but it’s also a lot of fun,” Knotts said.

The Republican primary is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

