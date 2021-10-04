New organization optimizes the power of commercial best practices and innovations from across the globe for federal clients

CGI Federal Announces Reorganization to Align with Evolving Federal Priorities New organization optimizes the power of commercial best practices and innovations from across the globe for federal clients

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the reorganization of CGI Federal through several enhancements designed to strengthen the company's alignment to the evolving priorities of the federal government. For the new structure, CGI Federal added strategic senior talent, reorganized business units to collaborate across shared mission themes, and established a new horizontal practice that integrates advisory services and emerging technologies with a focus on leveraging global best practices from both private and public sectors.

"This evolution of talent deployment strengthens CGI Federal's ability to advise and execute on tomorrow's challenges as federal agencies evolve in their digital transformations and system modernizations. We are now better positioned to harness CGI global government and commercial successes to benefit our U.S. government clients," stated Stephanie Mango, President of CGI Federal. "We're thrilled that these talented leaders will chart our course for the coming years for our clients and our company."

CGI Federal's business units, designed to complement federal agencies' objectives, provide synergies across clients and enable CGI consultants to help them further succeed. The new business unit structure is as follows:

Civilian – Led by Alisa Bearfield , Senior Vice-President. Ms. Bearfield has more than two decades of expertise in end-to-end information technology services and support, specifically in support of the U.S. federal government. Her diverse background includes IT modernization, enterprise IT transformation and financial management system implementation across all three branches of government. She will oversee the Commerce, Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Transportation and Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation client domains.

Defense, Intelligence and Space – Led by Tim Spadafore , Senior Vice-President. Mr. Spadafore recently returned to CGI, following the successful merger with TeraThink, bringing over 24 years of federal government experience. He combines his expertise in enterprise IT modernization with a proven track record of transitioning agencies from legacy products to emerging software platforms. He will lead the U.S. Armed Forces, Intelligence Community, National Aeronautics and Space Administration client domains.

Health and Social Services – Led by Steve Sousa , Senior Vice-President. Since joining CGI in 2001, Mr. Sousa has become a leading force in the government healthcare sector. Spanning the private and public sectors (both state and federal), his experience includes management consulting services for clinical, payor and provider communities, driving high levels of security and transparency throughout long and complex transaction chains to help eliminate healthcare fraud. He will oversee the Health and Human Services, Education, Social Security Administration, Defense Health Agency and National Science Foundation client domains.

International Affairs – Led by Jason Dee , Senior Vice-President. Mr. Dee joined CGI in 2000 and uses his in-depth understanding of federal operations to address broad IT and business needs. He leads the delivery of mission-critical shared services and CGI intellectual property, including Momentum and Sunflower. Throughout his career, he has led large, complex national and international cabinet level enterprise solution implementations. He will oversee the Department of State, Energy, United Nations, Peace Corps, U.S. Agency for International Development and World Bank client domains.

National Security and Justice – Led by Clay Goldwein , Senior Vice-President. Mr. Goldwein's work at CGI spans more than 25 years of technical and management leadership, most recently serving as sector lead for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Throughout his career, he has been a leader in IT modernization, cloud and cybersecurity, and has been actively engaged in a number of industry groups, including serving as the Industry Vice-Chair for the 2021 ACT-IAC Voyagers Program and on the WashingtonExec National Security Council. He will lead clients in the Homeland Security, Justice, Legislative Branch and Judicial Branch domains.

Regulatory – Led by Stefan Becker , Senior Vice-President. Since joining CGI in 1994, Mr. Becker has held a range of leadership roles leading CGI client engagements and strategic initiatives in Europe and North America , spanning both the public and private sectors. His areas of expertise include the design and implementation of transformative IT and business initiatives with a particular focus on strategy development, digital transformation, process optimization and data analytics. He will oversee Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, Environmental Protection Agency, Government National Mortgage Association, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, General Services Administration, Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory client domains.

Consulting, Applications, Solutions, and Technology (CAST) practice – Led by Kenyon Wells , Senior Vice-President. This new horizontal practice is a market-facing organization that will leverage CGI's deep understanding of federal priorities to provide clients with critical insights and technology advisory services centered around CGI Federal's Domains of Expertise including Immigration, Space, Sustainability, Health, Public Services, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Supply Chain and Back Office Management.

About CGI Federal



CGI Federal Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions. Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 78,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

View original content:

SOURCE CGI Federal