ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for September 2021

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for September 2021 reached a total of 3.9 million passengers, 2.6% above the levels reported in September 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.
When compared to pre-pandemic levels of September 2019, passenger traffic declined 1.1% in Mexico and increased 0.9% in Colombia and 19.9% Puerto Rico.
This announcement reflects comparisons between September 1 through September 30, 2021, from September 1 through September 30, 2020 and September 1 through September 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Mexico
2,219,687
1,139,377
2,195,980
92.7
(1.1)
25,783,861
11,548,726
20,333,163
76.1
(21.1)
Domestic Traffic
1,288,816
820,718
1,206,184
47.0
(6.4)
12,367,374
6,133,129
10,676,596
74.1
(13.7)
International Traffic
930,871
318,659
989,796
210.6
6.3
13,416,487
5,415,597
9,656,567
78.3
(28.0)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
571,010
297,505
684,451
130.1
19.9
7,072,180
3,505,793
7,175,392
104.7
1.5
Domestic Traffic
513,775
288,157
638,187
121.5
24.2
6,315,138
3,265,711
6,811,926
108.6
7.9
International Traffic
57,235
9,348
46,264
394.9
(19.2)
757,042
240,082
363,466
51.4
(52.0)
Colombia
1,013,803
140,005
1,023,173
630.8
0.9
8,807,551
2,821,728
6,920,374
145.3
(21.4)
Domestic Traffic
866,614
132,278
875,405
561.8
1.0
7,457,666
2,411,973
5,911,758
145.1
(20.7)
International Traffic
147,189
7,727
147,768
1,812.4
0.4
1,349,885
409,755
1,008,616
146.2
(25.3)
Total Traffic
3,804,500
1,576,887
3,903,604
147.6
2.6
41,663,592
17,876,247
34,428,929
92.6
(17.4)
Domestic Traffic
2,669,205
1,241,153
2,719,776
119.1
1.9
26,140,178
11,810,813
23,400,280
98.1
(10.5)
International Traffic
1,135,295
335,734
1,183,828
252.6
4.3
15,523,414
6,065,434
11,028,649
81.8
(29.0)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
1,288,816
820,718
1,206,184
47.0
(6.4)
12,367,374
6,133,129
10,676,596
74.1
(13.7)
CUN
Cancun
701,857
549,834
727,985
32.4
3.7
6,703,534
3,500,852
6,542,411
86.9
(2.4)
CZM
Cozumel
11,395
1,779
18,832
958.6
65.3
147,802
46,371
121,384
161.8
(17.9)
HUX
Huatulco
52,827
25,199
44,841
77.9
(15.1)
575,881
213,884
445,092
108.1
(22.7)
MID
Merida
199,913
85,701
150,804
76.0
(24.6)
1,883,658
856,952
1,274,441
48.7
(32.3)
MTT
Minatitlan
10,436
4,034
6,458
60.1
(38.1)
105,315
44,532
68,420
53.6
(35.0)
OAX
Oaxaca
79,363
31,498
61,749
96.0
(22.2)
740,248
372,158
545,025
46.4
(26.4)
TAP
Tapachula
27,768
24,100
33,393
38.6
20.3
269,869
184,322
289,256
56.9
7.2
VER
Veracruz
110,206
50,236
78,829
56.9
(28.5)
1,035,408
481,159
722,171
50.1
(30.3)
VSA
Villahermosa
95,051
48,337
83,293
72.3
(12.4)
905,659
432,899
668,396
54.4
(26.2)
International Traffic
930,871
318,659
989,796
210.6
6.3
13,416,487
5,415,597
9,656,567
78.3
(28.0)
CUN
Cancun
889,419
304,003
933,081
206.9
4.9
12,671,074
5,032,366
9,062,268
80.1
(28.5)
CZM
Cozumel
9,085
6,746
15,259
126.2
68.0
286,592
154,203
259,158
68.1
(9.6)
HUX
Huatulco
974
342
890
160.2
(8.6)
107,659
78,361
18,973
(75.8)
(82.4)
MID
Merida
13,588
912
16,012
1,655.7
17.8
157,264
66,319
136,932
106.5
(12.9)
MTT
Minatitlan
507
116
401
245.7
(20.9)
5,987
2,267
4,481
97.7
(25.2)
OAX
Oaxaca
8,804
3,576
8,935
149.9
1.5
109,149
46,641
82,862
77.7
(24.1)
TAP
Tapachula
827
496
2,926
489.9
253.8
10,295
5,343
10,118
89.4
(1.7)
VER
Veracruz
5,797
987
7,414
651.2
27.9
52,349
18,282
59,178
223.7
13.0
VSA
Villahermosa
1,870
1,481
4,878
229.4
160.9
16,118
11,815
22,597
91.3
40.2
Traffic Total Mexico
2,219,687
1,139,377
2,195,980
92.7
(1.1)
25,783,861
11,548,726
20,333,163
76.1
(21.1)
CUN
Cancun
1,591,276
853,837
1,661,066
94.5
4.4
19,374,608
8,533,218
15,604,679
82.9
(19.5)
CZM
Cozumel
20,480
8,525
34,091
299.9
66.5
434,394
200,574
380,542
89.7
(12.4)
HUX
Huatulco
53,801
25,541
45,731
79.0
(15.0)
683,540
292,245
464,065
58.8
(32.1)
MID
Merida
213,501
86,613
166,816
92.6
(21.9)
2,040,922
923,271
1,411,373
52.9
(30.8)
MTT
Minatitlan
10,943
4,150
6,859
65.3
(37.3)
111,302
46,799
72,901
55.8
(34.5)
OAX
Oaxaca
88,167
35,074
70,684
101.5
(19.8)
849,397
418,799
627,887
49.9
(26.1)
TAP
Tapachula
28,595
24,596
36,319
47.7
27.0
280,164
189,665
299,374
57.8
6.9
VER
Veracruz
116,003
51,223
86,243
68.4
(25.7)
1,087,757
499,441
781,349
56.4
(28.2)
VSA
Villahermosa
96,921
49,818
88,171
77.0
(9.0)
921,777
444,714
690,993
55.4
(25.0)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
SJU Total
571,010
297,505
684,451
130.1
19.9
7,072,180
3,505,793
7,175,392
104.7
1.5
Domestic Traffic
513,775
288,157
638,187
121.5
24.2
6,315,138
3,265,711
6,811,926
108.6
7.9
International Traffic
57,235
9,348
46,264
394.9
(19.2)
757,042
240,082
363,466
51.4
(52.0)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
September
% Chg
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
% Chg
2019
2020
2021
2019
2020
2021
Domestic Traffic
866,614
132,278
875,405
561.8
1.0
7,457,666
2,411,973
5,911,758
145.1
(20.7)
MDE
Rionegro
626,731
82,497
626,296
659.2
(0.1)
5,409,532
1,707,765
4,093,875
139.7
(24.3)
EOH
Medellin
93,303
29,045
97,384
235.3
4.4
801,648
274,932
692,976
152.1
(13.6)
MTR
Monteria
86,707
14,842
100,011
573.8
15.3
734,571
274,719
732,750
166.7
(0.2)
APO
Carepa
20,026
1,817
21,592
1,088.3
7.8
163,387
52,454
153,181
192.0
(6.2)
UIB
Quibdo
32,479
4,063
27,482
576.4
(15.4)
279,172
88,757
211,016
137.7
(24.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,368
14
2,640
18,757.1
(64.2)
69,356
13,346
27,960
109.5
(59.7)
International Traffic
147,189
7,727
147,768
1,812.4
0.4
1,349,885
409,755
1,008,616
146.2
(25.3)
MDE
Rionegro
147,189
7,727
147,768
1,812.4
0.4
1,349,885
409,755
1,008,616
146.2
(25.3)
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,013,803
140,005
1,023,173
630.8
0.9
8,807,551
2,821,728
6,920,374
145.3
(21.4)
MDE
Rionegro
773,920
90,224
774,064
757.9
0.0
6,759,417
2,117,520
5,102,491
141.0
(24.5)
EOH
Medellin
93303
29,045
97,384
235.3
4.4
801,648
274,932
692,976
152.1
(13.6)
MTR
Monteria
86,707
14,842
100,011
573.8
15.3
734,571
274,719
732,750
166.7
(0.2)
APO
Carepa
20,026
1,817
21,592
1,088.3
7.8
163,387
52,454
153,181
192.0
(6.2)
UIB
Quibdo
32,479
4,063
27,482
576.4
(15.4)
279,172
88,757
211,016
137.7
(24.4)
CZU
Corozal
7,368
14
2,640
18,757.1
(64.2)
69,356
13,346
27,960
109.5
(59.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
