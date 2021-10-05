Celeno partners with TEA networks for EasyMesh™ Cloud Management

RA'ANANA, Israel and ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, announced today it is enhancing its Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ Controller and Agent software suite for its latest Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band), CL8000 chip family. The offering includes a commercial-grade Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ compliant software stack, to deliver a complete, reference platform for cost effective, next generation high-end Tri-Band and Quad-Band routers and extenders.

In partnership with TEA networks, the solution also offers the TEA Cloud remote management software that automates long term data analysis and presents an advanced Wi-Fi analytics management suite for Telcos and Service Providers.

"With Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ support, the Celeno CL8000 Tri-Band and Quad-Band platforms now offer a standards-based approach for Wi-Fi Mesh networks that will benefit from the latest advancements of Wi-Fi 6/6E while enjoying a self-adapting Wi-Fi that forms a unified network, providing a smarter, efficient multi-AP network with top data rates throughout the home", said Lior Weiss, VP Marketing and Business Development at Celeno. "We are excited to collaborate with TEA networks to include their remote cloud management solution."

The Celeno CL8000 chip family offers high-performance, highly integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions. Next generation Tri-Band and Quad-Band routers and extenders, supporting up to 4x4 MIMO on each band (2.4, 5, 6 GHz) can be implemented with a lean two chip design - combining the CL8080 and CL8066 chipsets. This solution is ideal for supporting high data rates in Mesh networks, enabling utilization of a dedicated band for backhaul between APs while serving client devices with multiple bands and providing enhanced, Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ compliant network management.

TEA Cloud is an advanced cutting-edge Wi-Fi remote management suite for telcos/ISPs that can reside in multi-cloud or on-premises servers. TEA Cloud automates long-term data analysis, pattern recognition, inter-network data correlation, and long-term decision and policy-making by utilizing data sent from the Mesh Controller. TEA Cloud accurately predicts Wi-Fi issues as it automates remote monitoring and analyzes connected home devices through cloud management that predicts failures and solves problems before they happen.

"TEA networks is delighted to announce its partnership agreement with Celeno. Our mutual solution is perfectly ideal for top-notch multi-band access points suited for the latest high bandwidth services - based on multi-AP Mesh networks with advanced monitoring and management capabilities by TEA Cloud ", said Sean Kim, Chief Strategy Officer at TEA networks. The combined Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ integration of the Celeno edge software suite and TEA Cloud Wi-Fi EasyMesh™ Management software solutions will enable users to enjoy a self-monitored network with optimized performance.

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and edge software to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise, and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com

TEA networks is a deep-tech software company founded in 2018 with a vision of developing the most innovative High-Definition predictive maintenance technology for detecting anomalies in wireless networks, smart appliances, and smart energy. Our state-of-the-art technology gives Internet Service Providers (ISPs) real-time visibility into Wi-Fi issues at home through TEA Cloud remote management that predicts failures and solves problems before they happen. TEA networks is headquartered in Istanbul Teknopark and serving various ISPs and CPE devices companies globally. For more information, visit www.tea-networks.com

