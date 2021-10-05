Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️ Bronze Series 2 sold out with strong demand

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to conclude the successful sale of Coinllectibles™️ Bronze Series 2 where all items were snapped up by buyers on the OKEx NFT marketplace.

The Bronze Series 2 consists of 5 exquisite ceramic art pieces and was priced at US$820,000. Collectively, its inaugural 2 launches of Fusion NFT™️ generated revenue of more than US$1.07mil for the company.

Commenting on the results, Toby O'Connor, the CEO of Coinllectibles™️ said, "We are encouraged by how well the Bronze Series 2 sold. We launched on Tuesday with two of the pieces sold in minutes and the remainder on Tuesday. As well as seeing that collectors recognise the quality and value of the pieces, we were also pleased to add some enhancements to the Series 2 Fusion NFT™️ which will add to the owners' enjoyment."

The Bronze 2 launch included works of art steeped in Chinese mythology and symbolism. "To illustrate, one of the pieces had a painting of a phoenix. Phoenix or "Feng Huang" in Chinese is recognised as the king of birds in Chinese culture. The male is the "Huang" phoenix, while the female is the "Feng" phoenix. In ancient times, "Feng Huang" represents harmony and auspiciousness. When the "Feng" and "Huang" meet with each other, it means the world is peaceful and wealthy. It is such cultural uniqueness that adds to the value and enjoyment of these pieces and differentiates them within the collectible market." added Toby.

The 5 Fusion NFTs™️ are currently listed on OKEx NFT marketplace for resale.

https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383428 Heritage Piece – Qing Dynasty (19th Century) Wucai Mouth Plate:

https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383431 Heritage Piece – Qing Dynasty (19th century) Red Lacquer Vase:

Phoenix and Flower Pattern: https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383429 Meiping with aand Flower Pattern:

https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383427 A Modern Meiping Vase in Fa-Lang-Tsai Enamels:

https://www.okex.com/defi/nft/markets/detail?id=3383426 A Wucai Solitary Vase designed with Window, Flower:

For pre-registration of interest for future Fusion NFT™️ drops, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the Coinllectibles™️ Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles .

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

Contact: Ms Rachel Lim

Director of Sales and Marketing

+852-28398100

Rachel.Lim@coinllectibles.art



View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.