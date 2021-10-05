GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for September 2021

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of September 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Highlights:

In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 36.8% and supply (ASK) increased by 38.1%. GOL's domestic load factor was 79.1% in September, a 0.8 p.p lower in comparison to September 2020 . GOL transported 1.6 million passengers during the month, a 47.8% increase over September 2020 .

GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

September/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Quarterly Traffic Figures(¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Sep/21 Sep/20 % Var. 3Q21 3Q20 % Var. 9M21 9M20 % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 12,317 8,119 51.7% 36,217 19,338 87.3% 88,812 87,440 1.6%

Seats (thousand) 2,150 1,423 51.1% 6,401 3,360 90.5% 15,652 15,015 4.2%

ASK (million) 2,329 1,687 38.1% 7,283 3,992 82.5% 18,317 17,444 5.0%

RPK (million) 1,842 1,347 36.8% 5,931 3,164 87.5% 14,955 13,884 7.7%

Load factor 79.1% 79.9% -0.8 p.p 81.4% 79.3% 2.2 p.p 81.6% 79.6% 2.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,654 1,119 47.8% 4,991 2,604 91.7% 12,408 11,577 7.2%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 12,317 8,119 51.7% 36,217 19,338 87.3% 88,812 83,048 6.9%

Seats (thousand) 2,150 1,423 51.1% 6,401 3,360 90.5% 15,652 14,264 9.7%

ASK (million) 2,329 1,687 38.1% 7,283 3,992 82.5% 18,317 15,659 17.0%

RPK (million) 1,842 1,347 36.8% 5,931 3,164 87.5% 14,955 12,594 18.7%

Load factor 79.1% 79.9% -0.8 p.p 81.4% 79.3% 2.2 p.p 81.6% 80.4% 1.2 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,654 1,119 47.8% 4,991 2,604 91.7% 12,408 11,083 12.0%

International GOL



















Departures 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 4,392 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 751 N.A.

ASK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 1,784 N.A.

RPK (million) 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 1,290 N.A.

Load factor 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 72.3% N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 0 0 N.A. 0 0 N.A. 0 494 N.A.

On-time Departures 95.8% 97.2% -1.4 p.p 96.3% 96.5% -0.2 p.p 96.2% 94.3% 2.0 p.p

Flight Completion 98.9% 98.9% -0.1 p.p 99.0% 95.8% 3.2 p.p 98.7% 97.3% 1.4 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 4.0 2.4 62.0% 9.8 5.2 87.7% 28.9 29.9 -3.4%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

