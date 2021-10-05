Nanoscope has demonstrated functional vision restoration in blind patients using MCO optogenetic gene monotherapy and is advancing proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for geographic atrophies

Nanoscope President to Present at Company Showcase of the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina October 7, 2021, in San Antonio, TX Nanoscope has demonstrated functional vision restoration in blind patients using MCO optogenetic gene monotherapy and is advancing proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for geographic atrophies

BEDFORD, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Co-founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., will make a presentation at the Company Showcase of the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) Retina on October 7, 2021, in San Antonio, TX.

Dr. Mohanty will discuss Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform for restoring vision in patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases regardless of genetic mutations. MCO has unique mechanism of action and characteristics of being fast, broadband, and ambient-light sensitivity allowing vision restoration in different natural or recreational light surroundings. Nanoscope's lead product, MCO-010, is in development for retinitis pigmentosa (RP), Stargardt disease and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). For targeting geographic atrophies, Nanoscope is advancing proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform.

Dr. Mohanty's presentation will be part of the OIS Retina "Spotlight on Cell and Gene Therapy" Company Showcase, 11:21 am to 11:28 am, October 7, 2021, in the Grand Hyatt San Antonio.

Nanoscope's most advanced MCO-010 optogenetic gene therapy program targets RP. The company launched a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial (NCT04945772) in June 2021 and results are expected in Q4 2022. The gene therapy has received orphan drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for RP and Stargardt disease.

OIS Retina brings together entrepreneurs, ophthalmic start-up companies, clinical thought leaders, industry executives and investment professionals for a day-long summit showcasing novel therapies in development for ophthalmic diseases and vision disorders. OIS Retina is held in association with the 2021 annual meeting of the American Society for Retina Specialists, October 8 – 12, 2021, wherein positive safety and efficacy results of Ph1/2a clinical study on MCO gene therapy of RP will be presented.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics-based retinal gene therapies for patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and dry AMD. For more information visit https://nanostherapeutics.com/

